SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The President of Western New England University (WNEU) has been invited to be a part of the Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team.

In a news release sent to 22News by WNEU, Dr. Robert E. Johnson has been named to the “Jobs and A Flourishing Economy for all” policy committee which will focus on “how we build a dynamic economy that reduces costs for people and businesses while lifting up our workers.”

“We’re excited to welcome this experienced, innovative and hardworking group of leaders to our transition policy committees,” said Lieutenant Governor-elect and Transition Chair Kim Driscoll. “They will play a critical role in the important work we are doing to ensure that our administration is ready to begin moving Massachusetts forward on day one.”

“I want to thank Governor-elect Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Driscoll for the opportunity to serve as part of their transition team,” said Dr. Johnson. “As someone who has dedicated my 30-year career to preparing students to adapt and succeed in a dynamic future, I look forward to working with my fellow Committee members to identify ways to help move the Commonwealth’s economy forward.”

Maura Healey is the first woman elected to the Massachusetts Governor’s office. She and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll will be sworn in on January 5, 2023. Use this link to learn more about the transition committees.