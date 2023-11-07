WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The seat left vacant by State Senator Anne Gobi will be decided on Tuesday.

The Special election for the Worcester and Hampshire district is being held to fill the seat vacated by longtime State Sen. Anne Gobi (D-Spencer), who left office to become the Director of Rural Affairs in the Healey Administration. Running to replace her are two members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Democrat Jonathan Zlotnik of Gardner and Republican Peter Durant of Spencer.

Voters in the Worcester and Hampshire Counties consist of Gardner, Worcester, Ward 7 Precincts 2, 4, 5, 6, Ward 9 Precincts 3, and 4, and Barre, Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hardwick, Holden, Hubbardston, Leicester, New Braintree, North Brookfield, Oakham, Paxton, Phillipston, Princeton, Rutland, Spencer, Sterling, Templeton, West Brookfield and Westminster, and the town of Ware in the county of Hampshire.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin held a news conference advising those planning to head to the polls. He emphasized that there is no grace period when it comes to municipal mail-in ballots.

They must be received by the close of polls on Tuesday night.

“At this present moment literally tens of thousands of ballots are yet unreceived, that is to say, they are apparently that are still in the custody of the voter. At this hour, we are strongly recommending obviously that they not be mailed, because they will not be received in time.”

Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.