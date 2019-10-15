Your guide to the Democratic presidential primary debate in central Ohio

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH/AP) – With 12 candidates on the debate stage Tuesday, there were just about as many moving parts inside and outside the Rike Center at Otterbein University.

The candidates spent much of the day preparing for the contest, the fourth of the 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

The debate marks the first time the candidates will meet since the House moved forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. While they are united on that issue, the debate will again expose a political party struggling to coalesce around a unifying message or messenger with the first primary contest just over three months away.

Just how the candidates will address the pending impeachment remains to be seen.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

Expect influx of traffic, people

Supporters of the democratic candidates as well as protesters are expected to flood uptown Westerville.

The city tells NBC4 they are not requiring permits to protest but rather have designated a “Free Speech” zone on Main St. between Knox and Center Streets. That zone is the only place where demonstrations will be permitted.

Parking will also be at a premium as several streets near and on campus will be shut down.

Where to watch

The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com's homepage and NYTimes.com's homepage.