In November of last year, former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president again in 2024. Despite potential complications presented by his indictment over falsifying business records in March and a jury finding him liable for defamation and sexual abuse in civil court in May, Trump has not announced any changes to his re-election bid; in fact, the Trump campaign announced an influx of donations after his grand jury indictment, signaling continued support from his base.

However, Trump’s broader appeal in the context of the 2024 presidential race remains unclear. The 2022 midterm elections put his political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test. Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a ‘red wave’ to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted. Democrats retained control of the Senate, and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. Candidates that were given the thumbs-up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.

Exactly how the midterm election results and his ongoing legal troubles will affect Trump’s long-term fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than $99 million on Trump’s behalf.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of the zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. The total number of donations from Massachusetts was $151,313 from 2,579 individual donations. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount per 1,000 people to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Donald J. Trump For President 2024, Inc PAC.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump’s campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference. Zip codes with populations under 1,000 or with population data not available were excluded from the analysis as were zip codes with fewer than 10 individual donations.

#25. 02673 (West Yarmouth, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $77.20 ($722 total)

– Number of individual donations: 12

– Population: 9,351

– Median household income: $65,880

#24. 02631 (Brewster, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $78.51 ($794 total)

– Number of individual donations: 27

– Population: 10,109

– Median household income: $88,207

#23. 02766 (Norton, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $80.03 ($1,542 total)

– Number of individual donations: 16

– Population: 19,270

– Median household income: $109,375

#22. 01906 (Saugus, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $80.06 ($2,283 total)

– Number of individual donations: 31

– Population: 28,521

– Median household income: $93,737

#21. 02451 (Waltham, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $82.29 ($1,478 total)

– Number of individual donations: 68

– Population: 17,965

– Median household income: $109,021

#20. 02664 (South Yarmouth, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $84.16 ($758 total)

– Number of individual donations: 10

– Population: 9,010

– Median household income: $72,179

#19. 02341 (Hanson, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $85.57 ($892 total)

– Number of individual donations: 14

– Population: 10,419

– Median household income: $113,500

#18. 02420 (Lexington, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $86.46 ($1,336 total)

– Number of individual donations: 33

– Population: 15,451

– Median household income: $215,303

#17. 02738 (Marion, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $86.49 ($465 total)

– Number of individual donations: 12

– Population: 5,378

– Median household income: $106,354

#16. 02030 (Dover, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $88.71 ($523 total)

– Number of individual donations: 10

– Population: 5,894

– Median household income: $250,000

#15. 01886 (Westford, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $89.73 ($2,202 total)

– Number of individual donations: 23

– Population: 24,535

– Median household income: $161,076

#14. 02717 (East Freetown, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $90.81 ($434 total)

– Number of individual donations: 15

– Population: 4,782

– Median household income: $112,308

#13. 01938 (Ipswich, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $100.74 ($1,384 total)

– Number of individual donations: 63

– Population: 13,740

– Median household income: $111,701

#12. 02467 (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $105.62 ($2,464 total)

– Number of individual donations: 99

– Population: 23,328

– Median household income: $157,054

#11. 02359 (Pembroke, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $112.61 ($2,064 total)

– Number of individual donations: 26

– Population: 18,329

– Median household income: $130,015

#10. 01521 (Holland, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $120.61 ($313 total)

– Number of individual donations: 12

– Population: 2,591

– Median household income: $82,500

#9. 01568 (Upton, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $151.09 ($1,182 total)

– Number of individual donations: 52

– Population: 7,826

– Median household income: $141,250

#8. 01864 (North Reading, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $170.76 ($2,655 total)

– Number of individual donations: 52

– Population: 15,549

– Median household income: $123,813

#7. 01945 (Marblehead, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $196.19 ($4,002 total)

– Number of individual donations: 24

– Population: 20,397

– Median household income: $154,049

#6. 02748 (South Dartmouth, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $205.46 ($2,362 total)

– Number of individual donations: 25

– Population: 11,496

– Median household income: $101,782

#5. 01879 (Tyngsboro, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $216.29 ($2,694 total)

– Number of individual donations: 18

– Population: 12,454

– Median household income: $130,509

#4. 01719 (Boxborough, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $279.76 ($1,531 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 5,471

– Median household income: $136,875

#3. 01951 (Newbury, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $553.02 ($1,557 total)

– Number of individual donations: 66

– Population: 2,816

– Median household income: $122,344

#2. 01050 (Huntington, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $595.89 ($1,545 total)

– Number of individual donations: 32

– Population: 2,593

– Median household income: $70,800

#1. 02670 (West Dennis, Massachusetts)

– Money donated per 1k people: $1,534.78 ($2,107 total)

– Number of individual donations: 26

– Population: 1,373

– Median household income: $61,875