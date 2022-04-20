(WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey has opened a significant lead over her Democratic primary opponent.

According to data from a UMass Lowell poll of likely voters in the democratic primary, Healey holds a 45 point lead over Senator Sonia Chang Diaz 62 to 17 percent and 20 percent remain undecided.

Healey was at least 20 points higher on issues concerning covid-19, the economy, police reform, and healthcare. She also had large leads in leadership qualities and representation of Massachusetts values.

Chang-Diaz was the preferable candidate on only one issue, how to handle race relations.

The Primary is scheduled for September 6.