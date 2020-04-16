Watch Live
Poll: Majority of Springfield businesses believe they will continue to operate after COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Chamber of Commerce has conducted a recent poll to find out how businesses think the COVID-19 pandemic will impact their future.

According to a recent poll, the majority of businesses still think they will be able to survive the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll separated the level of impacts into three categories. Business owners had to define the pandemic as being a low, medium, or high risk to their business.

  • Low being defined as impacting businesses heavily but being able to weather the storm.
  • Medium meaning this will have a significant financial impact.
  • High meaning this virus will close my business.

The percentage of businesses who think this will have a high impact is actually cut in half from a vote that took place in the beginning of the months.

While Governor Baker cautioned that there is still a long way to go before putting a plan in motion, he acknowledged the need for such a cross-border initiative.

