Poll: Majority of Springfield businesses believe they will continue to operate after COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Chamber of Commerce has conducted a recent poll to find out how businesses think the COVID-19 pandemic will impact their future.
According to a recent poll, the majority of businesses still think they will be able to survive the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poll separated the level of impacts into three categories. Business owners had to define the pandemic as being a low, medium, or high risk to their business.
- Low being defined as impacting businesses heavily but being able to weather the storm.
- Medium meaning this will have a significant financial impact.
- High meaning this virus will close my business.
The percentage of businesses who think this will have a high impact is actually cut in half from a vote that took place in the beginning of the months.
While Governor Baker cautioned that there is still a long way to go before putting a plan in motion, he acknowledged the need for such a cross-border initiative.