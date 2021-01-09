Poll: One-fifth of voters, almost half of Republicans, agree with storming of US Capitol

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) – One in five registered voters, and 45% of Republicans, approve of the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building according to a YouGov Poll. Conversely, 96% of Democrats oppose the action, with just 2% claiming to somewhat or strongly approve of what happened.

Of the people who believe “enough fraud took place at the presidential election to change the outcome,” 56% view the Capitol’s storming positively. Six in 10 of the voters surveyed, including 27% of Republicans asked, saw the events as a direct threat to democracy.

YouGov suggested the partisan difference could be down to how each group perceives the events. Close to 60% of Republicans are more likely to see the actions as “peaceful” as opposed to “violent” with roughly the same ratio of all voters surveyed believing the opposite.

A similar split is seen when it comes to appropriating blame for the events. Over half of all Republicans surveyed believe Joe Biden is a great deal or somewhat to blame for the Trump supporters’ actions, while 90% of Democrats believe the blame lies with Donald Trump.

Belief in the terminology that should be used when referring to those involved also differs between parties. Around three-quarters of registered Democrats surveyed believe terms like “extremists” and “domestic terrorists” should be used when referring to those who stormed the Capitol. Half of Republicans surveyed believe they should be referred to as “protesters”, while 30% think the term “patriots” should be used.

The poll was conducted shortly after demonstrators forced their way into the Capitol Building on Wednesday. A total of 1,397 registered voters were asked for their opinions on the events.