WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In just 21 days, the Big E will be upon us, and 22News has gathered data on which foods and drinks fairgoers are looking forward to based on an Instagram poll.

From flame-grilled vegan burgers to noodle bowls and bubble tea, there is no shortage of new options for fair-goers. There are even upgrades to old favorites like the Big E Cream Puff, which will also come in chocolate this year. And the fair is also expanding its beverage menu to include chocolate moonshine and Downeast Cider Garden. Springfield’s Place 2 Be is also to make an appearance with Cotton Candy and Maple Vanilla flavored milkshakes.

In the Instagram poll, 22News asked users which Big E food they were most excited to try. There were 4 options to choose from, including pumpkin/apple fritters, grilled cheese with cool ranch Doritos, chocolate cream puffs, or cotton candy/maple vanilla milkshakes. These milkshakes

Results of the poll:

Pumpkin/Apple Fritters (33 votes): 30%

Cool Ranch Doritos Grilled Cheese (27 votes): 24%

Chocolate Cream Puff (17 votes): 15%

Cotton Candy/Maple Vanilla Milkshakes (34 votes): 31%

By 31% of the votes, milkshakes won. The new foods and drinks will be available from September 16th through October 2nd at this year’s Big E.