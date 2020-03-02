Pop culture news: Gaga, Swift release new music videos, John Mulaney hosts ‘SNL’

(WWLP) — Two pop queens have finally released long-overdue music videos and standup comedian John Mulaney made his return to the SNL stage. Let’s take a look at this week’s pop culture news

Lady Gaga dropped a new single late Thursday along with a new music video. The video for “Stupid Love” is now trending at number one on youtube ahead of Taylor Swift’s new music video which was released just hours earlier.

Gaga hasn’t released an album since 2016… With the exception of the “a star is born” soundtrack released in 2018. The singer hasn’t said what the title of her new album will be or given a release date.

One small step for the man, one giant leap for #TheManMusicVideo…1.5 hours to go! I’m counting down with you on the premiere page: https://t.co/HnovGRN82i pic.twitter.com/rYrxqzNYwF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

Taylor Swift dropped the official music video for “The Man” which she also directed. The song is the latest single off of the ‘Lover’ album and it addresses the double standards between men and women.

Swift most importantly released the music video on February 27th, the same day the Supreme court upheld the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney had returned to host Saturday Night Live. It was the former SNL writer’s third time hosting the show, making him the fourth SNL writer to host SNL, after Conan O’Brien, Louis CK, and Larry David.

In case you missed it, there were plenty of hilarious skits that John Mulaney was in and helped write, one including buying sushi from LaGuardia Airport that turned into a bizarre musical number.

"You're buying sushi at LaGuardia Airport?" #SNL pic.twitter.com/ANoiGJ2n2R — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2020

What was your favorite pop culture moment this week? Let 22News know on social media and on WWLP.com.