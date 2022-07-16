GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library will be at the Greenfield Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Local author and illustrator, Astrid Sheckels will be on hand for a reading and book signing of her new book: Hector Fox and the Raven’s Revenge. Copies of Astrid’s books will also be available for purchase.

Hector Fox and the Raven’s Revenge is the second book in the Hector Fox series, written and illustrated by Sheckels.

People will be also able to get library cards during the event, which is free and open to the public.