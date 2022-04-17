(WWLP) – Pope Francis celebrated Holy Saturday with an Easter vigil mass at the Vatican Saturday.

Thousands attended the mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica. Pope Francis did not participate in the procession at the start of the service but did deliver an Easter homily.

During the mass, seven adults from Italy, the united states, Albania and Cuba were baptized, according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis will say mass in Saint Peter’s Square and deliver his twice-yearly “urbi et orbi” message on Easter Sunday.