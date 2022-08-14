AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Sunday was the last day of this year’s tax-free holiday weekend in the Commonwealth.

Over the weekend, shoppers were able to make purchases on most retail items without paying the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax, as long as the item was under $2500.

While many people were buying larger appliances and furniture during this tax-free holiday weekend, it was also a popular time to buy some household items, like paint.

Nick Burbank of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22news that paint was among the list of the most-popular purchases. “We were selling a lot of grills, we were doing a lot of paint, making paint and selling all the rollers and paint brushes and power tools. Steel power tools and all the battery stuff,” said Burbank.

Although this weekend brought shoppers some relief on sales tax, inflation continues impacting consumers…forcing so many to pinch pennies. That’s why one Agawam resident says you have to snag those savings whenever you can.

“I think it is important to give people the opportunity to save a little extra money if they are planning on making any big purchases,” said Chris Quigley. “You know, with the economy the way it is, with inflation and everything, saving every extra dollar helps out.”