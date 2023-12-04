WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of City View Road in Westfield will be closed due to the ongoing Cowles Bridge on Routes 10 & 202 project.

The Cowles Bridge carries Southwick Road (Routes 10 & 202) across the Little River in Westfield. According to the Westfield Police Department, beginning on Monday, December 11th City View Road will be closed from Routes 10 & 202. In addition, the entry and exit to Shell Gas station on City View will not be accessible.

In 2020, MassDOT awarded E.T. & L. Construction Corporation the five-year, $14.8 million project. They are working to replace Cowles Bridge including a realignment and widening of Southwick Road to provide turning lanes at City View Road and Mill Street. The City View Road traffic signal will be replaced, and a new traffic signal will be added at the intersection of Mill Street.

The bridge was originally built in 1916, with the superstructure reconstructed in 1951, and temporary repairs made in 1995.

There is no word on when City View Road will reopen to traffic.