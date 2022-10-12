WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers, now renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy.

At this time, both sides have more than a month to reach a new agreement, but the longer it takes, the more likely a strike could happen. Which would worsen the existing supply and demand issues.

The unions were offered a five-year contract, with a 24 percent raise and $5,000 in bonuses. Over half the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division opposed this offer.

Mainly due to the lack of paid time off, after nearly one-third of their jobs were eliminated in the past six years. Four other railroad unions did approve the agreement, including CSX, which has tracks here in western Massachusetts. All 12 unions representing 115,000 workers must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.

The National Carriers’ Conference Committee, which represents the country’s freight railroads in national collective bargaining negotiations, said it was “disappointed” with the decision.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way union said it agreed to delay any strike until five days after Congress reconvenes in mid-November to allow time for additional negotiations.