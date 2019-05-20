Possible Wynn/MGM casino deal could impact MGM Springfield

Wynn Resorts is planning to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett next month, but it could be sold to MGM Resorts International.

The two companies issued a joint statement Friday, saying they’ve been discussing a deal over the past several weeks. But, if this deal goes through, it could impact MGM Springfield.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission prohibits a single company from holding more than one casino license in the state.

“Boston is a much bigger market than Springfield,” said David Glantz, the owner of Buckeye Bros. Smokeshop, located just a block away from MGM Springfield. “There’s a lot more people out there. The revenue from gambling is probably a lot more than what Springfield has to offer.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News this would require approval by Springfield which is required under the host/community agreement.

MGM and Wynn said the potential sale will not delay the opening of the Encore Boston that’s scheduled for June 23.

Springfield’s Casino Oversight Committee is expected to meet tonight.

