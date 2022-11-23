CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.

The measure passed Tuesday, and the website is set to go live in less then a week. A website that allows residents to submit misconduct complaints directly to POST was also recently launched.



