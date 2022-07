(WWLP) – Starting July 10th you’ll need a couple more pennies to send a letter.

The price of first class forever postage stamps is going up once again. Right now forever stamps are 58 cents, but as of Sunday they will go up to 60 cents a piece.

Prices were also raised less than a year ago and they could go up again as the postmaster general continues his campaign to make the U.S. postal service self-sufficient.