Postpone or cancel mass gatherings to control coronavirus, says California public health experts

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Governor’s office announced new recommendations Wednesday stating that any gathering of more than 250 people should be canceled or rescheduled until the end of March.

The recommendation by state public health officials says smaller events can go ahead only if the organizers can implement social distancing of six feet per person. Gatherings of people who are at higher risk for the disease should be limited to no more than ten people.

“Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know,” said Governor Newsom. “That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease.

“Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now.”

The state guidance applies to all non-essential professional, social, and community gatherings.