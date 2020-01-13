Pot politics: Some Northeast states regroup on legalization

NEW YORK (AP) – Marijuana legalization looked like it was on a roll in the Northeast a year ago.

It had already passed in three of the region’s states and was a priority for governors in three more, including populous New York. Then legislative efforts stalled, and a vaping sickness stirred new concerns.

But the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut still want to make recreational pot legal, and they and Pennsylvania’s governor have been comparing notes on how to do it.

The states have different approaches and political appetites. And they’re facing new questions as both opponents and advocates of legalization point to the vaping scare to make their cases.