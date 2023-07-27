SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heat can impact the potency of prescription drugs if they’re not stored properly.

Extreme temperatures can physically change your medications and affect their potency, according to experts from Baystate Health. They say medications are only safe between 58 and 86 degrees, so never leave them in a hot car. If you have to bring them in your vehicle, consider a cool pack for extremely sensitive medication like insulin or an inhaler.

Do not store medications in the bathroom because of high humidity and frequent temperature changes. Keep all medications away from appliances that generate heat such as above the refrigerator. If medication is exposed to heat, do not take it if it has changed color, texture, or odor even if it has not expired.

22News spoke with a clinical pharmacist from Baystate Health about what to look out for.

“Things like for instance, aspirin, if it’s exposed to some water and heat it came break down into acetic acid which is actually a vinegar. Look out for if it smells different, tastes different, and especially if there’s a change in color,” said Rachel Larson, Clinical Pharmacist at Baystate Health.

Always try to keep your medication somewhere safe and that it is stored properly at room temperature unless it’s something like insulin that has to be stored or refrigerated. Don’t jeopardize your health by potentially taking any medication that has been exposed to extreme temperatures or moisture. When in doubt speak to your doctor before you discard the pills.