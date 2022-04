SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield warns residents of possible contamination in their drinking water.

People are being notified about irregular levels of a contaminant called HAA5 that exceeds the Massachusetts DEP standard. This is usually formed through the disinfection process of drinking water.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission says this is not a public health emergency and that there is no need to boil or filter water, or to drink bottled water.