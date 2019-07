LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 utility customers lost power Wednesday afternoon, as severe storms moved into western Massachusetts.

As of 2:15 P.M., there were nearly 1,100 Eversource customers in Longmeadow who were without power, with more than 100 without power in West Springfield.

The largest outage, centered off Bliss Road in Longmeadow, is expected to be resolved by around 4:00 P.M., according to Eversource’s outage map.