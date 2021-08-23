Powerball adds new Monday drawing

(WWLP) – Starting Monday, the Massachusetts State Lottery will add an additional chance to win multi-million dollar jackpots with the introduction of a new weekly drawing for the Powerball game.

According to a statement published by the Massachusetts State Lottery, starting August 23rd, the weekly Monday drawing will join the Wednesday and Saturday night drawings at 10:59 p.m. The new drawing is expected to have no impact on the game odds or established prizes.

The estimated jackpot is $293 million, the last ticket can be sold by 9:50 p.m.

A whole new day to win! More info at https://t.co/VQF0iojhx9 pic.twitter.com/43BXYtIWfu — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 23, 2021

Those interested in playing the Powerball can continue to do so by picking five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 on a Powerball game ticket. Currently the Powerball game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Since selling the game in the Bay State in 2010, 4 Powerball jackpot prizes have been won and sold in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Lottery reports that more than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.