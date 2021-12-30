Powerball jackpot for Saturday nearing $483-million

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– Winning the Powerball on New Year’s Day could be a great way to ring in the new year.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, January 1, 2022 drawing is an estimated $483 million. The drawing will be the 38th since the jackpot was last hit October 4 for $699.8 million.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “We also remind people to follow health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Saturday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $221 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $6.4 million.