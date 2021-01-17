Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP)-Grab your skiis or snowboard!

People are tearing up the slopes in Berkshire County. For avid skiers & riders, its been a relief to hit the slopes at Otis Ridge, and to know they are doing it safely.

"Its been a tradition all those five years, especially with COVID is hard having our kids all cooped up so yeah we were very excited to get back on the slopes," said Douglas

"We planned this all out a couple days in advance, sat down figured out what we need for staff, and what we needed to do to make it a fun safe day," said Eric Vanoostveen, General Manager at Otis Ridge.

Its very easy to maintain physical distancing out on the trails, so really the only difference for skiers and riders is wearing a mask, but even that hasn't been a big deal for people here.

"You get used to it, I used to have it fog up the goggles but now it doesn't," said Bob Montbach, of Chatham. "You haven't had a problem with it either right?"

"No it actually makes my face warmer," said Charles Rosenzweig of Brooklyn, New York.

Otis Ridge was pleasantly surprised with how many people were itching to get on their slopes.

This year is more crowded than the typical Sundays I think there is a lot of people are looking for that outside thing to do," said Vanoostveen. "A lot of people have been in their houses for the last 10 months and they are just looking for that outdoor sport and they can be around some people and have some fun."

"Its hard now with covid that we haven't been able to see really much of our friends so when I go skiing I know my brother is here and my other friend is here, said Charles Rosenzweig of Brooklyn, New York. "So its really fun to be able to see them."

Vanoostveen told 22News they have had to limit the capacity of their retail shop and lodge on crowded days. He said all of their main trails are covered and ski conditions are even better have the 4 inches of snow they got on Saturday.