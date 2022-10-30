CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is now an estimated $1 billion, with the cash option being $497.3 million.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, this will be the second time in Powerball history that the jackpot has reached $1 billion, following behind the world record of $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016. The $1 billion jackpot could be the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing is the 38th since the jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won on a ticket that was sold in Pennsylvania. “When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” stated Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Powerball tickets are $2 a piece and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Monday at Mass Lottery retailers all across the state. Drawings are held on every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, FL.

