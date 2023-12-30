Massachusetts. (WWLP) — There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing tonight’s new jackpot total to $760-million.

There were two $50,000 winners in Massachusetts in Wednesday night’s drawing.

22News spoke with local resident Ethan Pilon about what they’d do if they were to win this incredible jackpot, “Maybe buy a house. Maybe a small corporation or a large one, I don’t really know how much those really go for nowadays. Do a lot of investing, probably.”

Saturday night’s drawing will be the last one for 2023. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.