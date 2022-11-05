CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is set to be the world’s biggest-ever lottery prize.

An estimated $1.6 billion jackpot, is now at stake in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. To add some perspective, there is a better chance of being dealt a royal flush in poker, multiple times, than taking home the Powerball jackpot.

Saturday will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania and the jackpot continues to grow with each and every drawing. The Guinness World Record “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot and Saturday may be the night that record is broken.

This run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more. Powerball tickets are $2 per play and you can either choose your six lucky numbers or have them randomly generated for you. Saturday’s drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m