SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Earlier Saturday afternoon, a pre-Thanksgiving meal was held at the DeBerry-Swan School in Springfield.

The meal was put on by the Black Men of Greater Springfield and was attended by members of their W.E.B. Dubois Saturday School Program. 22News spoke with the organization about just how important events like these are for the community.

“It’s a desperate need. There are several sites that Senator Gomez spurred throughout the city, but yet it seems like a drop in the bucket,” expressed William Blatch and Cliff Flint of the Black Men of Greater Springfield, “We were swamped. The need is deep and great. So we thank him. We lift up Senator Gomez and his efforts, but we say to the city, we say to all the elected officials, this is a problem that has to be addressed. We need as much help as possible.”

The school was also a drop off location for Senator Adam Gomez’s Hampden District Turkey Giveaway.