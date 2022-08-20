(WWLP) – With the first day of school for many just over a week away, parents, students and teachers may be looking for last-minute ways to prepare for the school year.

From stocking up on school supplies to ensuring your health, there may be several items left on the “to-do” list before heading back to the classroom.

Many school districts have encouraged students to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination before the start of classes, in line with recent recommendations from the Massachusetts Department of Health.

And covid-19 isn’t the only health priority ahead of the school year, experts also encourage parents to talk to their children about any feelings of anxiety they may be having about heading back to school, especially with first-time kindergarteners or those transitioning to high school.