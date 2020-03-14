Pres. Trump says he took test for coronavirus

Breaking News
Three state casinos including MGM Springfield to temporarily close
1  of  95
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Pres. Trump says he took test for coronavirus

News

by: The Associated Press and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump said during a press conference Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 coronavirus and is awaiting results.

The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

Trump and Pence attended an afternoon news conference at the White House, and Trump said he had his own temperature taken before speaking to reporters.

“It was totally normal,” Trump said. “If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t have been here. ”

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the health threat.

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced late Friday that the country’s chargé d’affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table. So, too, have a top aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and an individual who attended a fundraiser Sunday with Trump, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

Trump has been known to flout public health advice — and was eagerly shaking hands during an event Friday — but acknowledged he “most likely” will be tested soon. The White House physician has indicated that Trump’s interactions were low risk and testing was not necessary.

A representative from the White House physician’s office took the temperate of members of the media who were at the White House on Saturday, going around to each person and putting the device to their heads. A reporter with a suspected elevated temperature was not allowed into the briefing room for a news conference with Trump and Pence about the outbreak.

Public health officials say that individuals with a cough and elevated temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher are deemed concerning.

Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tweeted that according to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period and all three registered above the 1004. guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories