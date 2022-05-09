(WWLP) – The Springfield community’s Preservation Committee announces the 2022 historic home restoration program and grant opportunity for homeowners.

The program is open to owner-occupied houses in local historic districts to be eligible homes must be built before 1940 and owned & occupied by the applicant for one year before the application. The maximum grant is $30,000 per household.

According to a news release from the Springfield Community Preservation Committee, this year, a sliding income scale will be used for eligibility, if there is a large number of applicants and there is not enough funding a lottery will be conducted for applications.

The program is targeted for exterior projects only, such as the restoration of windows, doors, and porches.

The deadline to apply is June 30.