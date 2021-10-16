President Biden recognizes law enforcement during annual event

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WWLP) – On Saturday the President and First Lady took part in the 40th annual ‘National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol.

The event honors law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020. A roll call of heroes was read to honor those officers who were lost during that time.

President Biden delivered remarks to a quiet and attentive crowd, saying police departments need more help to be able to perform their jobs effectively. He also recognized those who fought to protect the Capitol during the January 6 attacks.