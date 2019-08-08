President offers encouragement to Dayton shooting survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump spent nearly two hours inside Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday to visit with local officials, first responders, and shooting victims. 2 NEWS is told the White House asked for the focus to be on the patients, and not politics.

“It was a very meaningful visit. it was a very emotional visit at times,” said Premier Health CEO Mary Boosalis.

While outside the hospital there were both supporters and protestors to the Presidential visit, it did not have an impact inside.

“The President provided a lot of encouragement for the patients to continue to heal, also provided a lot of support in terms of the emotional healing,” says Miami Valley Hospital President Mike Uhl.

The six Dayton Police officers credited with saving lives on Sunday also visited with the President.

“This was probably the first time since the event that the police, fire and hospital teams came together,” Uhl said.

Many of the survivors can still vividly recall Sunday morning.

“They can go exactly from when they noticed things were awry, and often times, it was when they first heard gunshots,” Boosalis says.

Uhl added, “It just really pulls at your heart strings. It’s emotional to really try to put yourself through what they have gone through.”

The hospital says survivors were comforted by the Trumps’ visit, particularly by the First Lady.

“She will reach out and touch a patient so naturally, so that’s what struck me,” Boosalis said.

Getting through the emotional trauma will be more challenging. The hospital says sharing stories of survival with the President will help.

“I think we saw that play out because people want to tell their stories.”

Also in attendance for the visit was Governor Mike DeWine, Mayor Nan Whaley, Senators Brown and Portman, and Congressman Mike Turner.

2 NEWS was told the families of the nine victims were not there for the visit.