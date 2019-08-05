President Trump to comment on recent mass shootings

(WWLP) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to comment on the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Trump’s comments will be made from the White House at approximately 10:00 a.m. You can watch live on WWLP.com, in the WWLP-22News mobile app, or on-air.
