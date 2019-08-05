President Trump to comment on recent mass shootings

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night rally, in New York. A federal judge in San Diego will consider arguments on President-elect Trump’s latest request to delay a civil fraud trial involving his now-defunct Trump University until after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. […]

(WWLP) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to comment on the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Trump's comments will be made from the White House at approximately 10:00 a.m.