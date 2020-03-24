WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. on the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and the government’s response to the pandemic. You can stream the briefing live right here.

Infections in the U.S. have reached nearly 50,000, including more than 600 deaths from novel coronavirus.

New York State has recorded more than 200 deaths–one-third of the U.S. total. The number of cases in New York City is doubling every three days, threatening to swamp the city’s intensive care units in the weeks ahead.

In a first-of-its kind postponement, the International Olympic Committee announced the Summer Olympics will be postponed until 2021.

In Washington, top congressional and White House officials said they expect to reach a deal on a package to help businesses and send relief checks to Americans of $1,200 per person or $3,000 for a family of four.

The Associated Press contributed to this story