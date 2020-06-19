President Trump’s tough week

(NBC News) President Trump is pushing ahead with plans for his first campaign rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.



“There’s just a hunger for the rallies and I enjoy doing them,” he tells Fox News.



Health officials have urged the president to reconsider crowding thousands of people into an arena given Tulsa’s 100-percent spike in hospitalizations in just the past week.



The White House says the campaign will do temperature checks and hand out masks, but they’re not required.



The arena is requiring a safety plan and social distancing, while the Oklahoma Supreme Court is considering further restrictions.

The controversial rally comes after the U.S. Supreme Court handed Mr. Trump his second defeat in a week, striking down his move to abolish the Obama-era DACA program and allowing 800,000 young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to remain in the country.

The White House is also reeling from details of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new tell-all book.



“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton tells ABC News.



The Trump administration is asking a court to delay the book’s release.



