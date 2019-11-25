Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits Providence for fundraiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Ocean State for a campaign event Sunday.

The Democratic presidential candidate spoke at a fundraising event at a home on the East Side of Providence.

Mr. Biden quickly entered the private residence on Manning Street where about 175 people were in attendance. The event only lasted about an hour, and Biden did not answer questions from the media on his way out.

Those who were inside said he was energetic and enthusiastic about his presidential campaign.

Lt. Governor Daniel McKee was among the supporters and said he is endorsing Biden.

It was great to see the Vice President here in Rhode Island and I’m backing him and it’s the wise thing to do because our country needs him. He’s been very supportive with the infrastructure issues we spoke about and one of the things he spoke about in there is we are very close to the cure for Alzheimer’s,” McKee said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden just walked in to this home for his fundraising event in Providence. The democratic presidential candidate joking while making a quick entrance about taking photos in the rain @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/B87oD2jfox — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 24, 2019

Supporter Mary O’Brien stood out in the rain hoping to see her pick for the 2020 Democratic ticket.

“I think he is the most qualified for the job. He is experienced, he has the connections. I think he can step in one day one and get some things straightened out,” O’Brien said.

Not everyone was in support of Biden Sunday. A protester shouted at him, “Why are you going back n the pledge you signed onto?”

“No I’m not!” Biden shouted and entered his waiting SUV, shutting the door behind him.

“Back in June Joe Biden signed the no fossil fuel money pledge and a few weeks ago he announced he was going to start accepting money from his super pact and the treasurer is a lobbyist who worked for the fossil fuel industry. I was very disappointed he didn’t even want to talk to us,” Micheal Kearney said.

Biden is not the only presidential hopeful to make a stop in Rhode Island. Earlier this month, Mayor Pete Buttigieg met with supporters at two events held in Providence.