Press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving her position at the White House at the end of June, President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

In a chain tweet, the president said after three and a half years, Sanders will be leaving the White House to go home to Arkansas.

“She’s a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” Trump tweeted.

Trump says he hopes she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas because she would be fantastic.

“Sarah, thank you for a job well done,” Trump ended his tweet.