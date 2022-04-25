(WWLP) – Plumbing emergencies at home can be catastrophic and costly, but there are often warning signs before major issues.

First, watch your exposed pipes for color changes discolored pipes can indicate a leak that could turn into a major issue.

Sewer odors are an indicator that there is an issue with your drain traps and vents. If you see bubbling or peeling paint, that could show where a leak is.

Finally, keep an eye on your lawn. If you spot a patch of grass that is far greener than the rest of your yard, that can be a sign of an underground leak.