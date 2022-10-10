(WWLP) – Each year, a teen is affected by dating violence within the United States.

CDC reports that nearly 1 in 11 women and about 1 in 15 men high school students in the last year were affected by physical dating violence.

Types of violence that occur between two people in a close relationship, according to CDC:

Physical violence Examples: Hitting, kicking, pushing

Sexual violence Examples: Forcing a partner to take part in a sex act

Psychological abuse Examples: Name-calling, insulting, threatening

Stalking Examples: Repeated unwanted or threatening phone calls or messages, showing up unwanted



These types of relationships can impact a developing teen’s mental health by increasing depression and anxiety symptoms that could lead to thoughts of suicide. Additionally, captivates in unhealthy behaviors such as alcohol consumption, tobacco, or using drugs.

In the pre-teen and teen years, the CDC finds that it’s important for youth to start learning skills that will help them to build healthy relationships.

Mass.gov provides ways to help teens understand healthy relationships: