Preview: Northeast hot air balloon festival happening July 12th weekend in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast hit air balloon festival is coming to Northampton from July 12th through the 14th.

The festival will take place at the Three County Fairgrounds. There will be airborne rides and tethered rides.

22News went on a ride with 30-year balloonist Paul Sena on Monday to get a preview of what some festival goers will experience.

“You can expect some great weather with a lot of colorful balloons flying,” Sena said.

Sena said they’ll be flying at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weather permitting.

They’ll also have a balloon show at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night where balloonist will light up their balloons in beat with music.

The balloon festival also includes a food festival, live music, amusement rides, and axe-throwing among their other activities.

General admission tickets are $15 and weekend passes are $40. Tickets are free for ages 12 and under.

Tickets can be found here.