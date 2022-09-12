CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout the month of September, customers at Price Chopper/Market 32 will have the chance to round up their change for a good cause.

In partnership with the Red Cross, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced that all money raised will be donated to the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts, with Price Chopper/Market 32 matching all donations up to $5,000.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is pleased to continue this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross assist those affected by disasters big and small, close to home and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services. “We’re proud to join with our customers and teammates in support of neighbors and friends in need.”

“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. From small house fires to large natural disasters, we go wherever we’re needed. Our work is made possible by our generous donors. We are so grateful to the Price Chopper/Market 32 customers for their generosity and the Golub family for their ongoing support for our mission. This support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing when it’s needed most,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region.