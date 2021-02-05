Price Chopper/Market 32 will offer COVID-19 vaccine in select Massachusetts stores

SCHENECTADY, NY (WWLP)– Six Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies in Massachusetts will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning February 7.

Appointments can be made online at www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine, and is based on availability to persons who qualify, focusing on those who are age 75 and older.

The scheduler will be available on Sunday, Feb. 7 with initial appointments available on Monday, Feb. 8. A rolling seven days of appointments will be shown at once and new appointments will load every day.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, with the second dose administered 28 days after the first. Both doses are needed for full protection from the virus.

Patients must prove that they either live or work in Massachusetts to be eligible for the vaccine. The vaccine is available at the Price Chopper/Market 32 stores listed BELOW by appointment only. If shot “events” are full, customers should continue to check the website on a regular basis for new availabilities. Those who secure an appointment will receive an e-voucher to print out or display on a mobile device that should be brought to the pharmacy for their appointment, along with a government ID and insurance information. After receiving the vaccine, each recipient will be asked to remain in a dedicated safe space on the premises for a required observation period of 15 to 30 minutes.