(WWLP) – Many people are already planning their summer vacations, but this year’s trips will be more expensive than usual.

Industry analysts are expecting prices to go up another six to 12-percent before they peak around the end of June.

Already this year, domestic plane tickets are up 39-percent. International tickets aren’t as bad, up 2.5 percent with the average seat going for around $900.

Hotel rates are up 36-percent and rental car rates will run an average of $60 a day, that’s a 20-percent increase.

Experts say the best way to save money on summer travel this year is to make reservations as soon as possible.