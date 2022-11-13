CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though consumer prices rose in October, the latest data from the Labor Department shows prices are rising at a slower rate. The annual inflation rate fell to 7% last month compared to 8% in September.

Economists expected the annual inflation rate to fall to 7.9%, according to consensus projections. Prices on some grocery store staples also seem to be easing according to the CPI. That includes certain cuts of beef, milk, and produce.

For some of these items, prices are down as much as 1 or 2% compared to September. The hardest hit item are eggs, when compared to the same time last year egg prices are up 43%.