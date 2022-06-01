Amherst, Mass. (WWLP) – There are Pride Celebrations scheduled all over the state this week, Amherst will host its annual Pride Weekend starting Friday at the Mill District.

Friday will be the annual flag raising at 5:30 PM on the front steps of Amherst Town Hall. Followed by a pop-up market, kids parade, fashion show and after-dark drag party on Saturday.

Sunday is to bring yoga and Pilates classes, a Pride Pancake party at Jake’s with more events.

Saturday, June 4th

Queer Pop-Up Market 4 PM – 7 PM: Shop with queer makers from all over the Valley! Candles, Jewelry,

skincare, pottery, and so much more!

skincare, pottery, and so much more! Kids Pride Parade 3 PM – 5:30 PM: Hosted by the Mill District General Store – head there for face painting,

flag making, and all the pre-parade activities. The Parade marches from the store at 5 PM – around the

Square!

flag making, and all the pre-parade activities. The Parade marches from the store at 5 PM – around the Square! Outtire Fashion Show 6 PM – 6:45 PM: Catch event sponsor Outtire’s Amherst Pride line, walking the

runway in collaboration with local favorite The Closet!

runway in collaboration with local favorite The Closet! Pride After Dark Drag Ball 7 PM – 10 PM: DJ KSTYLES spins this dance party, with Drag performances

from Damela Cuca Deville, Veronica Midnight Lockhart, and Mz. October May Lay!

Sunday, June 5th

Fitness/Pilates 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM [RSVP here]: With three time slots to choose from, indoor or outdoor,

lean into a little self-care on Sunday morning. Balanced Birch Studio leads pilates classes and F45 Fitness

offers their modified boot camp (accessible to all levels)!

lean into a little self-care on Sunday morning. Balanced Birch Studio leads pilates classes and F45 Fitness offers their modified boot camp (accessible to all levels)! Pride Pancakes at Jake’s 10 AM – 1 PM: Been missing Jake’s at The Mill? Pop in Pride Weekend for a

pancake breakfast. Pancakes, bacon, fruit, and mimosas for purchase! Breakfast is $15 per person.

pancake breakfast. Pancakes, bacon, fruit, and mimosas for purchase! Breakfast is $15 per person. Pride Storytime & Hoop Joy 9 AM – 12 PM: The Jones Library and Hoop Joy offer a morning of stories and

hula hooping!

“We are excited and honestly overdue in celebrating Pride in The Mill District. While our virtual events

through Covid were a start, this weekend has been in the works throughout. We’re excited to offer

something for everyone – young, old, and everyone in between. We hope people will come out and

support the artisans, performers, and businesses that are a part of this amazing weekend experience!”