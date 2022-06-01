(WWLP) – June 1 marks the start of Pride month all over the country a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community and reflect on the struggle to gain acceptance in America.

June’s designation as Pride month is tied to the Stonewall Riot’s in New York in 1969. Bars and restaurants could be shut down for having gay employees or serving gay patrons.

New York City Police officers attempted a then common raid of the Stonewall bar and encountered resistance from patrons, kicking off a days long period of resistance that began the gay pride movement.

On the one year anniversary of the riots, the first Gay Pride parade stepped off from Stonewall.