CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Pride is being celebrated in Chicopee on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Szot Park. The weather was great, there were tons of people, food, and dancing for Chicopee’s 3rd Annual Pride Fest. There was no shortage of entertainment either, including a pretty fun bouncy castle.

On Friday the City of Chicopee raised a Pride Flag and held an educational panel with a socially themed discussion at the Public Library. Then on Saturday Chicopee’s Pride Fest Celebration began at 3 p.m. and went until 9 p.m. Those who came to the park to celebrate pride browsed food trucks, vendors, games, informational tables, and enjoyed the programmed entertainment.

“It’s the best Pride Fest I could ever be at!,” expressed one excited fest-goer.

Chicopee’s first Pride Fest originated three years ago by Johnny Miranda under the sponsorship of the Chicopee Cultural Council, and served as a beacon of hope. Now Miranda is ecstatic to see where the Pride Fest is today, “Every year it’s getting bigger, every year it’s a better crowd in a larger space, and it just tells me that it’s needed, it’s accepted, and that it’s gonna keep on happening, and it’s gonna keep on growing and I’m glad for that.”

This festival is all about fun, inclusion, and pride, and it even includes an inflatable bouncy castle!

“It’s fun for me because I’ve lived here my whole life, for 35 years, and it’s nice to know that our city accepts and tolerates everybody and their sexuality, and it’s a good time,” expressed Chicopee resident Jasmine Gonzales.

The goal was to have 1000 people at the celebration, and it sure seemed like that number was exceeded.