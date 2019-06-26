Priest remembers friend killed in motorcycle crash

(CNN) – A pickup driver accused of slamming into a group of motorcycles entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in New Hampshire.

He’s being blamed for last week’s crash that killed seven people.

One of the riders killed was Daniel Pereira of Riverside, Rhode Island.

This group of motorcyclists were on their way to a charity event.

And that’s when police say that’s when part of the group was met with disaster.

Now… Family and friends of the victims are left to mourn.

New Hampshire State Police say a truck pulling a flatbed trailer was driving along Route 2, when it collided with a group of motorcyclists. Killing seven.

“The truck had just blown up there were motorcycles mangled all over the highway, bodies scattered yelling and screaming.” Jerry Hammond, witness

Witnesses describe the immediate aftermath as gruesome. Debris spread all over the road.

During a news conference Sunday, New Hampshire officials released the names of those killed.

“I got a call from his sister-in-law and I could tell by the tone of her voice something wasn’t right.” Father Joseph Escobar, family friend

Father Joseph Escobar has known Pereira since they were children.

“Dan was the kind of guy who was friends to so many.” Father Joseph Escobar, family friend

Father Escobar says he married Pereira and his wife more than 25 years ago, before baptizing his kids years later.

“His goodness his kindness his gentleness always showed through in what he did.” Father Joseph Escobar, family friend

Escobar says the former marine kept “semper fi” as a mantra his entire life. Always wanting to give back to others until the very end.

Funeral services for Pereira are planned for Friday. More than 200 riders from the area are expected to pay their respects.